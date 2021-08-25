American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of AMSC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. Research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

