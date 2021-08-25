Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $274.11

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $274.11 and last traded at $273.75, with a volume of 4734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

