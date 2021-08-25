Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 111,017 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,333.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,180 and have sold 156,927 shares valued at $1,572,590. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

