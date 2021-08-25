Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Position Trimmed by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,887 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

