Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.65

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

AMFPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

