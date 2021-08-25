Ana G. Pinczuk Sells 11,554 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ana G. Pinczuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. 811,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,919. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $103,801,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.