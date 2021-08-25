Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.29.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

