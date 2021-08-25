Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

