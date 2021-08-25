Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.96. Comerica reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

