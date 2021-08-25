Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. 161,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,029. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

