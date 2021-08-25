Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $316.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.66 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $300.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

