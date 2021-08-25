Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,481. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,468 in the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

