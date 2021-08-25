Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.38.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 24.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

