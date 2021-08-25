Analysts Anticipate Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

LGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $868.64 million and a PE ratio of 41.97. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

