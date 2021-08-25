Analysts Anticipate Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Largo Resources.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,939,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000.

LGO opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $868.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.