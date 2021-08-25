Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $801.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the lowest is $795.70 million. Match Group posted sales of $639.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 279.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Match Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 93.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $70,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53. Match Group has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

