Analysts Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,271 shares of company stock worth $1,536,970 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. 172,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,800. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

