Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,014 shares of company stock worth $6,596,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.