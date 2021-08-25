Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,014 shares of company stock worth $6,596,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.