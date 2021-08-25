Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. TPI Composites reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,789 shares of company stock worth $1,500,653. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 289.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.61. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

