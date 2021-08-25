Analysts Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.22). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 277,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.05. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.