Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

ALLY stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.