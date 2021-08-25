Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Methanex posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Methanex by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Methanex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.