Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,321,000 after buying an additional 147,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 308,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 38,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

