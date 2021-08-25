Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. RPC posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,428,949.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Insiders have sold 889,000 shares of company stock worth $5,013,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RPC by 310.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 148,418 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. RPC has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

