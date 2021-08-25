Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUTH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 303,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $696.59 million, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 130,359 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

