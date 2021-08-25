Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SC opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

