Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.22. 5,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,469. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

