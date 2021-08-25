Analysts Offer Predictions for RCM Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for RCM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $54.61 million, a PE ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 1.92. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.