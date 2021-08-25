Analysts Offer Predictions for Riskified Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riskified in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Riskified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE RSKD opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

