Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cognex (CGNX)

8/11/2021 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Cognex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

8/6/2021 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Cognex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/3/2021 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.72. 424,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,504. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Cognex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

