Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Analog Devices (ADI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) recently:

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $179.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $179.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from strengthening momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions. Further growing power design wins are major positives. Additionally, rising adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructures is driving growth in the company’s communication business. Furthermore, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities related to 5G. However, softness in the overall end-market conditions remains a major concern. Weakening momentum across major applications and sluggish communication activities are headwinds. Further, slowdown in global auto sales is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

7/26/2021 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $163.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,651. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.