Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Skyline Champion (SKY)

8/24/2021 – Skyline Champion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

8/5/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Skyline Champion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,725. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

