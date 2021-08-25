Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Skyline Champion (SKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY):
- 8/24/2021 – Skyline Champion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “
- 8/5/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Skyline Champion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “
Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,725. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 2.19.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.