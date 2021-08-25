Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Clorox (CLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Clorox (NYSE: CLX) recently:

8/6/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months on soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed estimates and declined year over year. Results were impacted by a soft sales performance across three of the four segments. Reduced shipments from the prior year’s peak along with an unfavorable price mix mainly hurt sales. This along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs dented the bottom line and margins. Driven by these factors, Clorox issued a sluggish view for fiscal 2022. However, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. Management recently announced plans to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.”

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $166.00 to $154.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $176.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $177.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $153.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $219.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $192.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – The Clorox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have gained pace in the past month owing to continued strong demand for its products due to the pandemic-related shift in trends. Also, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. The company provided a robust sales view for fiscal 2021 as it expects to gain from the persistence of strong demand for cleaning and disinfecting products globally, and aggressive investments in its global portfolio. However, it reported soft third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top line missed estimates and was flat year over year. Earnings were hurt by lower gross margins and increased advertising investments. Elevated advertising and sales promotion costs are likely to dent gross margin and the bottom line in fiscal 2021. High debt levels remain a concern.”

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

