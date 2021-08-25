Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE: WPM):

8/17/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

8/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$68.75 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

WPM traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 780,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market cap of C$24.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$73.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

