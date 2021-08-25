Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Snap One (SNPO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ: SNPO) recently:

8/23/2021 – Snap One is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snap One is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snap One is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snap One is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snap One is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snap One is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snap One is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snap One is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snap One is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Snap One is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

SNPO stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.