Analyzing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CEVA alerts:

77.0% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Qutoutiao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.45 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,571.00 Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.51 -$169.26 million N/A N/A

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% Qutoutiao -13.84% N/A -27.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CEVA and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.90%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Summary

CEVA beats Qutoutiao on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan and Lei Li in June 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.