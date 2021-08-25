Analyzing Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coda Octopus Group and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.64%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 27.32% 15.59% 14.14% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $20.04 million 4.66 $3.34 million N/A N/A dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; 3D MATT, a multiple automatic target tracking solution used for diver tracking; and Echoscope and construction monitoring software used for tracking and placement of single layer armor blocks used in breakwater construction; and 4G Underwater Survey Explorer that provides real-time visualization and automation processing for sonar software. Further, the company provides engineering services and embedded solutions, such as mission computers to prime defense contractors; and Thermite rugged visual computers, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

