Analyzing UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UDG Healthcare and Datatec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 0 3 2 0 2.40 Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Datatec pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. UDG Healthcare pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Datatec pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Datatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Datatec N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datatec has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Datatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million $0.48 30.81 Datatec $4.11 billion 0.10 $2.60 million $0.04 100.00

UDG Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datatec. UDG Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UDG Healthcare beats Datatec on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The Logicalis segment provides ICT infrastructure solutions and services with a focus on data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. The Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services segment provides strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries, as well as finance leasing services. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

