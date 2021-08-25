Anchor (ANCT) Price Tops $0.78

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.07 million and $12,901.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00778024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099093 BTC.

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

