Anchor Market Cap Hits $10.21 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $12,553.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

