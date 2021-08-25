Anchor Protocol Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $331.77 million and $7.53 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00006608 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DAOventures (DVG) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,584,185 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.