Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,435 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000.

FINS stock remained flat at $$18.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. 38,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,559. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

