Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €74.00 ($87.06) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.72 ($78.49).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.