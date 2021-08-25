ankrETH (aEth) Tops One Day Volume of $57,449.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ankrETH has a total market cap of $88.92 million and approximately $57,449.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $3,031.62 or 0.06213538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00784006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101368 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

