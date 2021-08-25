Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

NYSE ANTM traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $373.18. The company had a trading volume of 737,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

