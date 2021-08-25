Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Hits $54.98 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $54.98 million and $4.93 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00006015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00126769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00158640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,023.23 or 0.99978190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.01048234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.71 or 0.06584647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

