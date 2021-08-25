Apollo Currency Trading Up 17% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $55.32 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00284573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016811 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

