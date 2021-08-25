AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

APPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

APPH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 1,323,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,299. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

