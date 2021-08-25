Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.02 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce sales of $85.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.58 billion and the highest is $87.50 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $367.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.03 billion to $369.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

