APYSwap (APYS) One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $3.18 million and $1.39 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APYSwap has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00123307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00156368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.52 or 1.00041740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.48 or 0.01029848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.21 or 0.06591743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

